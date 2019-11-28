हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
I really admire Akshay Kumar: Jatin Sarna

Jatin Sarna opened up about his admiration for Akshay Kumar when he appeared on Netflix's chat show 'The Brand New Show'.

I really admire Akshay Kumar: Jatin Sarna
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Jatin Sarna, popular for his role of Bunty in "Sacred Games", says he got into acting because of Bollywood's 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar.

"I really admire Akshay Kumar. I wanted to explore the field of acting due to Akshay sir. I have always been inclined to doing stunts and action scenes. I've always looked up to him -- be it the way he dances or his action stunts," Jatin said.

"He is a big inspiration. I've not met him yet to tell him that I am a big fan, but hopefully on a set some day (I will meet him)," he added.

The actor opened up about his admiration for Akshay when he appeared on Netflix's chat show "The Brand New Show". He was accompanied by his Sacred Games co-stars Surveen Chawla, Sarna) and Amruta Subhash, who gave an insight into their real and reel lives.

Surveen and Amruta spoke about their love for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

 

