Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2819643https://zeenews.india.com/people/i-will-kill-you-bhojpuri-actress-akshara-singh-receives-death-threat-2819643.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHARA SINGH

'I Will Kill You': Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

Akshara Singh receives death threat from an unidentify caller demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'I Will Kill You': Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat (Image:@ Akshara Singh/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh recently received a threatening call demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, similar to the threats faced by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.  According to media reports, FIR has been lodged at Danapur police station in Patna after Akshara Singh received a death threat demanding Rs 50 lakh. The caller reportedly threatened to kill her if the money wasn’t paid within two days. Akshara submitted a written application through a close friend to initiate legal action against the individual responsible.

This is a developing story 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK