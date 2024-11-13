'I Will Kill You': Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat
Akshara Singh receives death threat from an unidentify caller demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom.
New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh recently received a threatening call demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, similar to the threats faced by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. According to media reports, FIR has been lodged at Danapur police station in Patna after Akshara Singh received a death threat demanding Rs 50 lakh. The caller reportedly threatened to kill her if the money wasn’t paid within two days. Akshara submitted a written application through a close friend to initiate legal action against the individual responsible.
This is a developing story
