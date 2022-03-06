हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan lip-syncs dad Saif Ali Khan's song in this video of Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared a video from her recent Kashmir trip where birthday boy Ibrahim can be seen lip-syncing to his father Saif Ali Khan's soulful track.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Ibrahim Ali Khan is undoubtedly his father and actor Saif Ali Khan's spitting image, and his latest video of lip-syncing to 'Aaj Din Chadheya' song has once again proved why fans call him Saif's carbon copy.

On the occasion of Ibrahim's 21st birthday, his sister Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a video from their recent Kashmir trip where the birthday boy can be seen Ibrahim can be seen lip-syncing to his father Saif Ali Khan`s soulful track from his hit film 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Ibrahim's clip has left social media users in awe of the uncanny resemblance he has with his dad Saif. "Oh my God. He is ditto Saif," a fan commented.

"For a second I thought Saif was singing the song," another one wrote.

"Saif 2.0," another one commented.For the unversed, Ibrahim is Saif's second-born with first wife and actor Amrita Singh. He is currently learning the aspects of filmmaking. He recently assisted Karan Johar on his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. 

