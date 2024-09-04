Mumbai: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack web series directed by Anubhav Sinha is right now grabbing all the attention. The web series was released on Netflix a few days ago and it has become the talk of the town for several reasons. The show is being lashed out by many viewers and some are questioning the Hindu code names terrorists Bhola and Shankar and want the makers to remove the names. One more traveller named Rachna made need as her husband Rupan Katiyal was killed by the terrorist.

Rachna wasn't informed about the death of her husband who was taken to business class from economy class and was thrown out at the Dubai airport. One of the co-travellers Mrs Menon had spoken to the NY Times and recalled how one of the terrorists named Burger told her to consider him as her elder brother and asked her to live happily," Poor thing, she was crying for two days. They were avoiding her. Then on the third day, Burger said to her, `I am like your elder brother. Your husband has been released in Dubai. You should be happy he is safe and sound.' Rachna never knew he was killed".

Talking about Rachna she was cared for by her in-laws who stood like a pillar to her, they even did her kanyadaan as she was remarried.

IC 814 Hijack as Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and other actors play significant roles.