ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: From Mahesh Babu to TV celebs Asha Negi, Karan Wahi, stars who watched India vs Australia at The Oval

The India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match at The Oval on Sunday was a star-studded affair!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: From Mahesh Babu to TV celebs Asha Negi, Karan Wahi, stars who watched India vs Australia at The Oval
Image Courtesy (L-R): Instagram/@maheshbabu, ashanegi

New Delhi: The India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match at The Oval on Sunday was a star-studded affair with several film and TV stars cheering for the Men in Blue from the stands. The match became all the more special as India scripted a 36-run win victory against Australia. It was India' second straight win in the tournament.

South superstar Mahesh Babu, who is holidaying in England, watched the classic match with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and son Gautam. TV stars Asha Negi and Karan Wahi are also in the UK for a vacation and they squeezed their time out to be at the stadium. TV presenter Rannvijay Singha was also spotted at The Oval due to work commitments and actors Armaan and Aadar Jain also dropped by. 

"Unbelievable energy at The Oval... Just awesome," read the caption of a post shared by Mahesh Babu. The post is a panorama shot of the stadium. 

Here are the other pictures shared by Mahesh Babu and Namrata.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unbelievable energy at The Oval... Just awesome!! #INDvAUS

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surprise guest in our stands !!#indvsaus2019

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My darling enjoying his match @the oval #indvsaus2019 ..

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This one's for my boy... @gautamghattamaneni  #INDvAUS @ The Oval

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

 

It was a special day for Karan Wahi as he celebrated his 33rd birthday by watching the match. "Birthday done right," he captioned one of the posts. Karan and Asha added these photos to their World Cup-special album. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BDAY 2019 #doneright #indvsaus

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Dream BIRTHDAY ... #INDvsAUS #theoval #london @ashanegi @tranjeet thanku everyone for all the love

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

Here's what Rannvijay Singha posted. He was accompanied by wife Prianka. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

 

Meanwhile, take a look at Armaan Jain's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on

Shikhar Dhawan's hundred and Team India's bowling effort powered India to a 36-run victory over Australia. India's next match is against New Zealand on June 13.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019India vs AustraliaWorld Cup 2019Mahesh BabuAsha Negi
