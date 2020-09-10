हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

ICYMI: How Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars wished Akshay Kumar on 53rd birthday

Wishes poured in from Akshay Kumar's industry colleagues and friends all through the day.

ICYMI: How Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars wished Akshay Kumar on 53rd birthday
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Social media was flooded on Wednesday with birthday wishes for superstar Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday. Wishes poured in from his industry colleagues and friends all through the day. It was, however, a working birthday for Akshay, who is currently shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland. 

His frequent co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared a picture of him with her sister Karisma. Kareena wrote, "This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar." 

Karisma posted the same photo on her Instagram page and wrote: "Deedar days! Such fun memories.. (I look so much like my mom here) #newcomers #memoriesforlife Happy birthday AK." 

Ajay Devgn wrote: "Happy Birthday Akki. I know it's an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come."

Sonam Kapoor posted a still from their 2018 film 'Pad Man' and wrote: "Happy happy birthday, Akshay Kumar have the best yea.. see you soon."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar have the best year.. see you soooon!

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Parineeti Chopra wrote: "To my FAVOURITE co-star and human being - You set new standards of humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. Happppy bday."

Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Gold', tweeted: " Happy happiest birthday dear Sir.. make you continue to inspire us all with your discipline, laughter & love for life.. Love, Monobina."

Kiara Advani posted a throwback picture on her Instagram stories and extended birthday wishes to her 'Laxxmi Bomb' co-star Akshay.

His 'Naam Shabana' co-star, Taapsee Pannu penned a message for Akshay on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Work frequency toh seekh li hai, bas now aiming at learning the calm and patience from you. Happy birthday sir."

Thanking Akshay for being the best co-star ever, Huma Qureshi extended birthday wishes to her 'Bell Bottom' co-actor and said, "You Inspire. Thank you sir for being the best co-star ever! The most hardworking patient smiling positive laughing human being I know .. #happybirthday #best."

On the work front, Akshay has an impressive lineup of films scheduled for release. 'Bell Bottom' is for a release on January 22, 2021. He will also be seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb' and 'Atrangi Re'.

