Kapil Sharma kisses wife Ginni Chatrath while posing for paps, her reaction is PRICELESS! Watch

New Delhi: This year Bollywood saw many big names turning a host for Diwali. From Ayushman Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani to Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor among others - all hosted grand Diwali parties for their industry pals. So, paps on duty had a rush time clicking celebs from one party to another. But thankfully, after 2 years of lull due to the covid-19 pandemic, we saw our celebs celebrating in a full glam avatar.

Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was also spotted at Krishan Kumar's big Diwali bash along with his wife Ginni Chatrath. While posing for paps, Kapil took his wife by surprise in the most romantic way - he kissed her and photographers cheered on their favourite celeb couple. Take a look here:

Kapil married his college sweetheart Ginni on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar, Punjab. Their wedding was a grand affair and later they hosted a starry reception in Mumbai for industry friends and colleagues.

The duo welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019, and baby boy Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

Kapil is currently seen hosting his popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fresh season.