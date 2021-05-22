हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Kanungo

If stars work in music videos you can tell it's doing well: Arjun Kanungo

He also said that a reason why the genre is succeeding is because Bollywood stars now feature in these videos.

If stars work in music videos you can tell it&#039;s doing well: Arjun Kanungo
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Pop singer Arjun Kanungo feels independent tracks and music videos will define the music scene of the future, adding that a reason why the genre is succeeding is because Bollywood stars now feature in these videos.

"It's the future. It's the present and the future. The kind of growth we have seen in the non-film sector -- it's kind of now competing with films on frequency level at least. I think that we are a couple of years away from films and non-films running completely," Arjun, whose single "Famous" released recently, told IANS.

Several filmstars including Vicky Kushal, Nawazuddin Siddqui, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Emraan Hashmi and Allu Sirish, besides top TV stars including Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, have lately featured in independent music videos.

"It shows you that the genre is becoming successful. The actors will be the first people to now adopt strategies that work. If stars are working in music videos you can tell it's doing well," Kanungo said.

 

