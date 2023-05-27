IIFA 2023: Dia Mirza Opens Up On India Cinema, Calls It An 'Instrument Of Social Change'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza who is in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023 on Saturday discussed the role of cinema and IIFA as a platform in raising awareness and driving action for sustainable development.

Dia who is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development has often been vocal for change and has contributed her efforts in the field of social change, conservation and the environment.

Speaking to ANI, Dia said, "I am very proud of IIFA, that they use this platform to make a difference. And I truly believe in the power of communication and the fact that it can lead to behavioural change, awareness building. And I think cinema is one of the most powerful tribunes and instruments of social change, positive social change. Very proud of what I stand for as an artist."

On a partnership of IIFA and the United Nations, Dia said, "I am very grateful for this partnership. One of the goals, the 17th goals of the sustainable development goals and to use the medium of communication, the creative art, the vacuum of the culture. And the fact that I engage with so many people, so many diverse people across the globe of course primarily trans of Indian cinema and also just lovers of the art. And to be able to convey the sustainable development goals, and the urgency of every individual to adopt the goals and understand what really these goals are. There are many people out there that don't know what are sustainable development goals. I really believe that this is going to be a powerful partnership to help spread that awareness and will moments on the goals."

Coming back to IIFA, the mega celebrations started on Friday, with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao.

Last night, Singers like Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh rocked the IIFA stage with their performances. The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place today and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.