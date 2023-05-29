IIFA 2023: Sara Ali Khan Bumps Into 'Red Chilli' Rakhi Sawant, Here's What Happened Next

Sara Ali Khan recently attended the glamourous and star-studded IIFA 2023 and guess who she bumped into? It was none other than the powerhouse of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant and we can bet it was epic. The two were unintentionally twinning in red outfits and had a hilarious banter over it inside the washroom. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Red Hot Chilly. Jab Somya Rakhi ji se Mili." In the video, Rakhi called Sara a red cherry and herself a cake, leaving fans in splits. A few frames later, the two are been performing the hook step of the latest track Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega from Sara and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

What happened when Sara Ali Khan met Rakhi Sawant?

The video opens to Sara coming out of the washroom, only to bump into Rakhi Sawant and scream out in shock. As Sara asks Rakhi about their matching dress, she replies by claiming that she looks better than Sara.

Sara gives in a better response stating that she looks like a red chilli, to which Rakhi gave a befitting answer and said, "Main puri cake lag rahi hu aur tum mere upar cherry (I am looking like a cake and you are the cherry on the top)." To this, Sara while referring to her song says "Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega", as the two show some amazing moves before Rakhi lifts Sara at the end.

Reacting to the video, fans found it quite entertaining and hilarious. A user wrote, "I just love that this entire sequence has been shot in a washroom", while another one wrote, "A Collab Never Expected." On the other hand, Rakhi also shared the video on her IG story with a laughing emoji.

Take a look:

Speaking about the song, Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega is from Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sung by Himesh Reshammiya, the track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 2 June.