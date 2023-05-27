IIFA 2023: Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh's Electrifying Performances Set IIFA Stage On Fire

New Delhi: Bollywood's award season kickstarted with IIFA Awards at UAE's Abu Dhabi on Friday night. The main awards night will take place on May 27, i.e. on Saturday. The star-studded event is being graced by several prominent names from the Hindi film industry with likes of Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Gupta, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Radhika Madan, Krystle D'Souza, among others. Among singers, Palak Muchhal, Sunidhi Chauhan, rapper Badshah, Amit Trivedi and Sukhbir are in attendance and set the stage with their power-packed performance at the ongoing film event.

On Friday night, singer Sunidhi Chauhan rocked the stage with a rocking performance. The official Twitter handle of IIFA shared a few glimpses of her performance from last night where she is seen taking over the stage donning a sultry black dress. Her melodious voice left the audience completely mesmerised.

Punjabi music star Sukhbir Singh, who is known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', performed on 'Sauda Khara Khara' at IIFA Rocks 2023. His performance on the stage left superstar Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma grooving.

Salman dropped a video from the event where he is seen enjoying Sukhbir's live performance along with his sister Arpita. Actor Varun Dhawan, who is also at Abu Dhabi for IIFA, can be seen grooving to the Punjabi singer's performance.

Get Ready to Groove with the King of Swag! #Badshah storms the stage at SOBHA Realty IIFA Rocks 2023, unleashing his electrifying beats and sensational style, turning the night into a musical extravaganza!#IIFA2023 #IIFAONYAS #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire pic.twitter.com/1QhawB7Iyv May 26, 2023

"Bhangra meets Bollywood, as Sukhbir Singh and Iulia Vantur come together and set the stage ablaze at IIFA Rocks 2023," said another post.

This year, the IIFA is being hosted by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will turn the host for the awards night on Saturday.