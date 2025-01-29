IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Ananya Panday To Vikrant Massey, Celebs Leads With Most Nods – Check Full List Here!

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominees: The IIFA Digital Awards nominations are here, and the excitement is off the charts! On Wednesday, the official Instagram account dropped the highly anticipated list, showcasing top nominees in the web film and series categories.

The 25th IIFA Awards is happening in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from March 7 to March 9, 2025, will be a star-studded affair hosted by none other than Kartik Aaryan. And that's not all—Shah Rukh Khan will be lighting up the stage with a live performance during the epic Silver Jubilee celebrations!

This year double nominations for Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vikrant Massey, along with most nod for Panchayat Season 3, have everyone talking.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Web Film Nominees

BEST FILM

Maharaj Amar Singh Chamkila

Sector 36

Maharaj

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Agni

Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Pratik Gandhi (Agni)

Pankaj Tripathi (Murder Mubarak)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Rautu ka Raaz)

Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Ananya Panday (CTRL)

Parineeti Chopra (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Kriti Sanon (Do Patti)

Taapsee Pannu (Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba)

Preeti Panigrahi (Girls will be Girls)

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Vijay Varma (Murder Mubarak)

Sparsh Srivashtava (Ae Watan Mere Watan)

Sunny Kaushal (Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shahana Goswami (Despatch)

Karisma Kapoor (Murder Mubarak)

Shalini Pandey (Maharaj)

Dimple Kapadia (Murder Mubarak)

Anupriya Goenka (Berlin)

Best Director

Shuchi Talati (Girls will be Girls)

Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Aditya Nimblakar (Sector 36)

Siddharth P Malhotra (Maharaj)

Rahul Dholakia (Agni)

Best Story (Original)

Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)

Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desai (Maharaj)

Kanika Dhillon (Do Patti)

Rahul Dholakia (Agni)

Web Series Nominees

Best Series

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Kota Factory Season 3

Panchayat Season 3

Gullak Season 4

Maamla Legal Hai

Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Ravi Kishan (Maamla Legal Hai)

Vijay Verma (IC814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Manoj Bajpayee (Killer Soup)

Jaideep Ahlawat (The Broken News Season 2)

Varun Dhawan (Citadel: Honey Bunny)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 3)

Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)

Neena Gupta (Panchayat Season 3)

Konkona Sen Sharma (Killer Soup)

Huma Qureshi (Maharani Season 3)

Shreya Chaudhry (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Arif Zakaria (Freedom at Midnight)

Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Kay Kay Menon (Citadel: Honey Bunny)

Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 3)

Durgesh Kumar (Panchayat Season 3)

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Richa Chadha (Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar)

Sanjeeda Sheikh (Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar)

Kani Kusruti (Maharani Season 3)

Aaliyah Qureshi (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Sunita Rajwar (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Director

Anubhav Sinha (IC814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Abhishek Chaubey (Killer Soup)

Deepak Kumar Mishra (Panchayat Season 3)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Sakal Ban (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Pratish Mehta (Kota Factory Season 3)

Best Story (Original)

Chandan Kumar (Panchayat Season 3)

Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh, Vijay Narayan Verma and Avinash Singh Tomar (Mirzapur Season 3)

Saurabh Khanna, Kunal Aneja (Maamla Legal Hai)

Moin Beg, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Sakal Ban (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Puneet Batra, Arunabh Kumar (Kota Factory Season 3)

Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1

The Tribe

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Best Docuseries/DocuFilm

Yo yo Honey Singh: Famous

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Angry Young Men

Modern Masters: SS. Rajamouli

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale

Best Title Track

A.R. Rahman for Baaja (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Anurag Saikia for Ishq Hai (Mismatched Season 3)

Ana Rehman for Ghar Aa Mahi (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Anurag Saikia for Hind Ke Sitara (Panchayat Season 3)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Sakal Ban (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)