Ileana D'Cruz Hospitalised, Actress Given IV Fluids, Shares Health Updates

NEW DELHI: 'Burfi' actor Ileana D'cruz took to social media and shared her health update with her fans. The actor dropped a photo of her from a hospital bed with IV fluids injected into her vein. She stated in the post that she needed to consume three bags of IV fluids, which are specifically prepared liquids to treat or prevent dehydration.

She wrote, "What a difference a day make Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids. In the followed-up story post, she wrote, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time."

Take a look at her posts here:

Ileana had earlier in 2017 revealed that she was on the verge of committing suicide as she suffered from Body dysmorphic disorder. She had told Hindustan Times, "Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness."

"That’s the problem with body dysmorphia. No matter what size you are, no matter what number you are on the scale, you will always find fault with yourself. And the problem is you end up asking people to validate your fears."

Last year, Ileana made headlines after several reports claimed that she is in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Ileana was seen celebrating Katrina's birthday in Maldives. However, she or Sebastian, who is a model and stays in London, never confimed the rumours.

Last seen in 'The Big Bull' opposite Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana will be next seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the upcoming film 'Unfair and Lovely', which will apparently explore society's obsession with fair skin.