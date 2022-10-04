NewsLifestylePeople
ILEANA D'CRUZ

Ileana D'Cruz teases her HOT bikini photo, looks dope in a yellow two-piece!

Ileana D'Cruz was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ileana D'Cruz teases her HOT bikini photo, looks dope in a yellow two-piece!

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is a beach babe who loves to chill near the water. She has often shared her photos by the pool or picturesque beaches. Recently, she teased her hot mirror selfie in a yellow bikini set, looking super sexy. She flaunted her curves like a boss lady. 

Ileana took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture in which she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. She also posted another close-up picture looking radiant in a two-piece set. 

Recently, her personal life hogged attention, especially after it was reported that Ileana D’cruz is currently dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Her pictures from Katrina and Vicky's Maldives vacay sparked rumours. Karan Johar also talked about it on Koffee With Karan 7 but Kat did not comment on it. did not confirm or deny it. 

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. However, it's been a while since the two have parted their ways. While Ileana had admitted to dating him at a time, she preferred to keep her love life hush-hush.

On the work front, she was seen in Kookie Gulati's financial thriller 'The Big Bull'. She has 'Unfair and Lovely' and an untitled Shirsha Guha film under her belt. She also has a comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in her pipeline.

 

 

Live Tv

Ileana D'CruzIleana D'Cruz newsIleana D'Cruz bikini picsIleana D'Cruz hot picsileana d'cruz photosIleana D'Cruz boyfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet