Ileana D'Cruz teases her HOT bikini photo, looks dope in a yellow two-piece!

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is a beach babe who loves to chill near the water. She has often shared her photos by the pool or picturesque beaches. Recently, she teased her hot mirror selfie in a yellow bikini set, looking super sexy. She flaunted her curves like a boss lady.

Ileana took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture in which she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. She also posted another close-up picture looking radiant in a two-piece set.

Recently, her personal life hogged attention, especially after it was reported that Ileana D’cruz is currently dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Her pictures from Katrina and Vicky's Maldives vacay sparked rumours. Karan Johar also talked about it on Koffee With Karan 7 but Kat did not comment on it. did not confirm or deny it.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. However, it's been a while since the two have parted their ways. While Ileana had admitted to dating him at a time, she preferred to keep her love life hush-hush.

On the work front, she was seen in Kookie Gulati's financial thriller 'The Big Bull'. She has 'Unfair and Lovely' and an untitled Shirsha Guha film under her belt. She also has a comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in her pipeline.