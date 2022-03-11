हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manushi Chhillar

'I'm counting down days for its release', says Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Prithviraj release

Manushi Chhillar has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj's beloved Princess Sanyogita.

&#039;I&#039;m counting down days for its release&#039;, says Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Prithviraj release

Mumbai: Debutante Manushi Chhillar is ecstatic that her maiden film 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar is releasing a week earlier.

Manushi says, "I was really happy when I heard that the film was getting preponed. It's been quite the wait for the entire team of the film and when you hear that the movie is coming earlier than usual, you do feel a sense of joy because all of us have been waiting for the moment when the incredible life story of Samrat Prithviraj will be unveiled on the big screen."

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori.

Manushi has been cast opposite Akshay as Prithviraj's beloved Princess Sanyogita.

She adds, "It is a big-screen spectacle and I'm counting down days for its release. The film was postponed twice due to the pandemic. So, it's preponement definitely brings a huge smile to my face! I wish the film entertains every movie lover of the country with its bigness."

'Prithviraj' is directed by Padma Shri Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the television epic 'Chanakya' - based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning movie 'Pinjar'.

'Prithviraj' will now release worldwide on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in IMAX instead of June 10 as planned earlier by Yash Raj Films.

 

