Actor Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik's New Cryptic Post Hints At Their Divorce Confirmation

New Delhi: Actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik is an avid social media user. She often drops pictures, videos and posts sharing updates about her life. Her latest IG Story did catch netizens' attention as it kind of gave a cryptic hint towards the couple's divorce confirmation.

Avantika Malik posted a video snap of singer Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs. The words ‘that divorce was the best thing for her’ were written on the top. Re-posting it, Avantika wrote, "Not only her...#justsaying."

Earlier this year, Avantika's pictures with a mystery man named Sahib Singh Lamba sparked dating rumours. Social media was abuzz with the goss about them being in a relationship. Avantika Malik took to Instagram recently and shared a glimpse of her December photo dump which caught attention online. She can be seen posing with Sahib Singh Lamba in a few selfies.

Imran and Avantika dated for a long time before eventually tying the knot in 2011. The two welcomed a baby girl in 2014. The couple reportedly parted ways in 2019 but despite being separated for over two years, they have not yet filed for a divorce.

Imran made a promising debut into the movie business with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and went on to star in films like 'Kidnap', 'Luck' and 'I Hate Luv Stories'. Some of his projects worked well while others didn't do great business at the Box Office.

The actor was last seen in the 2015 release 'Katti Batti' featuring Kangana Ranaut. He has quit acting ever since and in 2018, made a short film titled 'Mission Mars: Keep Walking India'debuting as a director.

Imran Khan recently made a rare public appearance at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement with Nupur Shikhare. He looked dapper and happily posed for the paps.