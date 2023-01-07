Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik's pics with a mystery man spark dating rumours!

New Delhi: Actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik's latest pictures with a mystery man named Sahib Singh Lamba have sparked dating rumours. Social media is abuzz with the goss about them being in a relationship. Avantika Malik took to Instagram recently and shared a glimpse of her December photo dump which caught attention online. She can be seen posing with Sahib Singh Lamba in a few selfies.

Avantika Malik shared the photos on Instagram and wrote: #decemberdump in January!! ‘‘Twas the szn but it’s over now….”. The collection had her fam-jam photos, daughter Imara Malik Khan's Christmas celebrations this year and Avantika's close pictures with the mystery man. This fuelled the speculation of her finding love again.

Imran and Avantika dated for a long time before eventually tying the knot in 2011. The two welcomed a baby girl in 2014. The couple reportedly parted ways in 2019 but despite being separated for over two years, they have not yet filed for a divorce.

Imran made a promising debut into the movie business with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and went on to star in films like 'Kidnap', 'Luck' and 'I Hate Luv Stories'. Some of his projects worked well while others didn't do great business at the Box Office.

The actor was last seen in the 2015 release 'Katti Batti' featuring Kangana Ranaut. He has quit acting ever since and in 2018, made a short film titled 'Mission Mars: Keep Walking India'debuting as a director.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan recently made a rare public appearance at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement with Nupur Shikhare. He looked dapper and happily posed for the paps.