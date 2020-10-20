हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik's cryptic post on marriage and divorce baffles netizens!

The post by Avantika Malik got reactions from her industry friends and netizens in general.

New Delhi: Actor Imran Khan's wifey Avantika Malik recently took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post about marriage and divorce. The post got reactions from her industry friends and netizens in general.

Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard

A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18) on

Earlier in April this year, Avantika Malik had shared another post on social media hinting at a possible patch-up with love. There have been rumours of the couple's relationship having hit a rough patch. 

Imran and Avantika dated for a long time before eventually tying the knot 2011. The two had welcomed a baby girl in 2014.

Imran made a promising debut into the movie business with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and went on to star in films like 'Kidnap', 'Luck' and 'I Hate Luv Stories'. Some of his projects worked well while others didn't do a great business at the Box Office.

The actor was last seen in 2015 release 'Katti Batti' featuring Kangana Ranaut.

In 2018, he made a short film titled 'Mission Mars: Keep Walking India' and debuted as a director.

 

Imran KhanAvantika MalikImran Khan weddingavantika malik divorcecryptic post
