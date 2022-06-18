NEW DELHI: The second installment of Imtiaz Ali's hit web-series 'She' dropped on Netflix on June 17. However, there is a bad news for the fans of Imtiaz Ali. The series has been leaked online on various OTT platforms. The series starring Aaditi Pohankar as protagonist has reportedly been leaked online.

Bollywoodlife report says that crime drama web series, 'She 2' is now available on various piracy websites such as Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Filmywap to name a few. 'She 2' is reportedly available to watch, that is, stream and download on these piracy sites. These pirated websites are quite fast when it comes to leaking the latest content.

The first series follows the story of a poor female constable, Bhumi, who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. As a part of the mission, Bhumika goes undercover as a prostitute in Mumbai city. Meanwhile, at home, Bhumika has to fight off her drunk husband and work on finalizing her divorce with him. She is the sole earning person of her family, with her mother battling an illness and her sister studying in college.

The first series also starred talenthouse Vijay Varma in a brief role.

The second series continues with Bhumi, being a cop at day and a hooker at night, as she is smittened by underworld don Nayak and his power. However, her moral dilemma intensifes when people she loves are put at stake.

According to actress Aditi, 'She 2' was very emotionally draining for her. Talking about why shooting for the series was emotionally taxing, she said, "While shooting for season 2, there were days when I’ve just gone to a corner and cried because I deeply empathised with what Bhumika was going through. There are many Bhumikas in this world, her plight and pain will resonate with a lot of women."

