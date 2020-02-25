In pics: Shahid Kapoor celebrates birthday with wife Mira Rajput, father Pankaj Kapur and friends

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with wife Mira Rajput and father Pankaj Kapur in Chandigarh, where he is shooting for ‘Jersey’. The Kapoors hosted an intimate birthday bash for Shahid on the eve of his birthday and the party saw only his family and close friends in attendance. Pictures and videos from the party have been curated by his fan clubs on social media and they show Shahid happily cutting two birthday cakes with Mira by his side.

Shahid pulled off a casual look at his party while Mira is dressed in a white tee, black trousers, paired with a black and white striped jacket. She and Pankaj Kapur can be seen cheering for Shahid as he blows the candles and cuts the cake.

Let’s take a look at how Shahid celebrated his 39th birthday.

As the clock struck 12, Mira took to Instagram to wish the “love of her life.”

Shahid’s actor brother Ishaan Khatter also posted a special birthday wish for his “bhaijaan”.

It is a working birthday for Shahid. Off late, he has been shuttling between Mumbai and Chandigarh to shoot for ‘Jersey’, in which he plays a cricketer.

Of celebrating his birthday on the sets of ‘Jersey’, Shahid said, "The film is very close to my heart and I feel happy and gratified to be working on my birthday especially on the sets of 'Jersey'."

‘Jersey’ is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. It is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.