India’s First MMA Fighter Alan Fenandes says as a fighter you never stop fighting

Mixed Martial Arts is a growing sport in India. Over the years, we've seen the rise in its popularity with many famous celebs training a form of martial arts. And the man who pioneered the sport as a fighter in the country is India’s First MMA fighter – Alan Fenandes.

Alan Fenandes, India’s First Professional Mixed Martial Arts Fighter dons’ various roles with aplomb. He is the National Coach at All India Mixed Martial Arts Association – India’s Oldest and the largest MMA Regulating Body, the Director Operations of the Matrix Fight Night, India’s biggest MMA Promotion and also coaches other MMA trainers. He is also the first Indian to hold a grade in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

It’s no secret that most Bollywood celebrities, from TV to Film stars, make fitness a top priority and like to experiment with different kind of workouts. Whether it is preparing for a certain role or simply trying to stay in shape, these famous figures are particularly big fans of mixed martial arts or get trained for it to show some serious fighting skills on screen. And they take coaching from none other than Alan, India’s first Pro MMA Fighter.

Alan has trained many successful Fighters, World Champions, and countless other amateur and professional MMA athletes. During the current difficult phase of COVID-19, the fighters trained under Alan, in turn, provided online MMA coaching to other members and celebs. To reduce the stress level during the pandemic, many Bollywood Celebrities took to online MMA training to stay fit and keep in shape while at home. Alan and his coaches thus did remarkable work by giving online MMA training during these tough times.

With a background in Wrestling, Kickboxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Alan has created something truly unique amongst the celebs and taken the sport of MMA to a totally different level. As a former fighter and a Mixed Martial Arts coach with over 17 years of experience, he teaches with passion and is a highly respected tactical mind in the Bollywood Industry. His coaching style has particularly garnered popularity amongst celebrities looking to level up their game on and off-screen.

Alan's technique and training have become the talk of the Bollywood Industry, training them on developing their endurance and conditioning. He has trained India's top Bollywood Stars and some notable celebrities. He has worked closely under the association of Tigers Gym under his head Coach Daniel Isaac along with Mr Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty and Mr Sanjay Dutt. Due to his commendable work, Alan had been selected to be the face of the Super Fight League. Alan was the Head Coach for the Super Fight League Bootcamp 2012 - 2016.

Alan now closely works with the Shroff Family and trains Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff for MMA. In fact, Coach Alan now heads, designs, implements and teaches whenever possible at all MMA Matrix Gyms. Matrix Fight Night is owned by Tiger Shroff and Ayesha Shroff and managed by Alan who coaches Indian mixed martial arts fighters both at Professional and Amateur levels.

(Disclaimer- Brand desk content)