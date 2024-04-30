Advertisement
India To Host S Korean Content Expo In September, KOCCA All Set To Set Office In India

In September, India will play host to the South Korean Content Expo. 

Written By Puja Talwar|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India To Host S Korean Content Expo In September, KOCCA All Set To Set Office In India (Image : Instagram )

As India’s love affair with Korea continues to gain momentum, the country emerged second after Indonesia, in the worldwide consumption of the  S Korean content industry.

 Given the cultural synergy between the two countries KOCCA, Korea Creative Content Agency, a non-profit organization under the Republic Of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has set up its liaison office in India.

Since its inception in 2009, KOCCA has been instrumental in the promotion of South Korea’s creative culture industry, the fundamental component of the Hallyu or Korean wave encompassing K-pop, K-drama, K beauty, and food. 

Dragon Park, General Manager, KOCCA addressing media said their commitment to nurturing the S Korean content by building and fostering exchange and collaboration with advanced nations. Talking to ZEE India, he said “Our primary goal is to set up a liaison office in India. We aim to felicitate a playground for Indian and Korean companies to meet and collaborate by setting up business-to-business events. In September we plan to have a K Content Expo in India to help build momentum between the two countries to work together.”

With the growing interest in K Content which has risen exponentially in India as well as the draw of Indian content worldwide, KOCCA is looking in at tapping the immense cultural potential through creative exchange.
“India has compelling stories and narratives from across its vast regions and we hope to look at these as the foundation for content forms such as drama, gaming, cartoon, animation and more,” said Dragon Park.

Park Seung Tae, Deputy Director Korean Tourism Organisation also shared S Korea is a top destination amongst Indian travellers. “In 2023 there were more than 120000 people who visited S Korea from India. This year we are also expecting large numbers. We are also looking at felicitating a hassle-free visa process as well.”

 With several Indian adaptations of popular K-dramas like Something in the Rain, A Business Proposal, and Suspicious Partner in the works, popular Korean stars and idols have also expressed their love for Indian content. 
From BTS member Jungkook performing to RRR’s Naatu Naatu, the Aamir Khan starrer Three Idiots is a favourite amongst stars such as Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hae Sun and Park Hyung Sik.

