Indian-American Shree Saini is first runner-up of Miss World 2021: Here's everything we know about her

NEW DELHI: Karolina Bielawska of Poland has been crowned Miss World 2021, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 70th edition of the event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. While Karolina is the winner, Indian-American Shree Saini of the US is the first runner-up, and Olivia Yace of Cote d'Ivoire is the second.

Shree Saini, is from Punjab's Ludhiana, but moved to Washington, DC with her family when she was five-year-old.

Despite being involved in a fatal accident that resulted in facial burns, Shree did not give up and returned stronger.

Ahead of the Miss World event, she took to Instagram and shared a photo from her childhood. With a crown on her head, the photo showed her dressed up as Miss World. "Miss World Started! When I was just 6, I dressed up as Miss World, because I saw Miss World as a Superhero. A woman who serves with her loving heart," she wrote in the caption.

In October 2021, Shree Saini became the first Indian-American to win Miss World America.

According to a report published by Better India, Shree Saini has a permanent pacemaker since she was 12-year-old, and was diagnosed with a rare heart condition. Due to this, she underwent an open-heart surgery and a pacemaker was inserted.

Shree Saini has 137k followers on Instagram and often shares pictures from her various photoshoots.

