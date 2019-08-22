Inside Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' night out in Mumbai

New Delhi: New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades managed to scoop out time from their schedules to attend an event together in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

It was Nikkhil Advani's production house - Emmay Entertainment's - eight anniversary. John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Chitrangada Singh, Athiya Shetty, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Imran Khan, south superstar Allu Arjun and several other celebs of the film industry were also part of the party night.

Arjun and Gabriella stole the spotlight as they made a couple entry at the venue. The actor was looked dapper in black while Gabriella paired her black top and jeans with a coat.

The couple was all smiles for the cameras.

On the personal front, Arjun and Gabriella recently, who started dating a year ago, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they've named Arik.

Gabriella hails from South Africa and is a model-actress.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They are parents to two daughters Maahika and Myra. The ex-couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.

Arjun was last seen in the web-series 'The Final Call'