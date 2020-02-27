Inside Bhumi Pednekar's surprise celebrations on 'Durgavati' sets

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying a good run at the movies, presently. She delivered three back-to-back hits with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh at the Box Office.

She is these days busy shooting for Akshay Kumar’s Durgavati, which is a horror thriller. The actress was given a sweet surprise on the sets of her film.

“Bhumi has been sweeping awards left right and centre and the team of Durgavati wanted to throw a special celebration for her! Bhumi was not told about this plan and the entire cast and crew of the film ensured that post pack up she was taken completely by surprise!” informs a source from the sets.

Check out the inside photos:

Further adding, the source said: “Bhumi was thrilled and overwhelmed that her team had planned such a sweet and special surprise. She was bowled over by their gesture. There was an elaborate cake cutting ceremony that saw the entire set participate and post this, the crew congratulated her again for bagging all the Best Actress Awards. Bhumi has been wowing audiences and critics with her performances film on film and she is quite over the moon this year with all the top awards including Filmfare that she has been felicitated with.”

'Durgavati' happens to be the Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu hit 'Bhaagamathie' which featured Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The movie is helmed by G Ashok, who directed the original as well. The venture is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment respectively.