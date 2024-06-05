New Delhi: The high and mighty Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash on a cruise saw many stars in attendance. While all the A-listers enjoyed their brief holiday, another young couple of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya did steal their moments in between. The rumoured love birds had a blast on their Italian weekend it seems.

Expressing gratitude, Janhvi Kapoor shared a few sneak-peek photos from Italy. She wrote in the caption:It’s been the best weekend thank you for the love and memories #gratitude. Responding to her post, BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani replied: Is it even legal to look this good. Cousin and budding actress Shanaya Kapoor dropped a 'Wow' too.

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen in beautiful flowy short tube dresses, looking absolutely stunning.

JANHVI KAPOOR'S LOVE LIFE

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits. A few days back, the actress hogged attention for wearing a necklace chain with Shikhar Pahariya's nickname on it (Shiku). The duo are allegedly dating and this gesture certainly cements the rumour further. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria directs, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.