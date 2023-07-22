trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639000
NewsLifestylePeople
SAIF ALI KHAN

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Luxe Family Vacation - Check Pics

Khans are making some serious family moments. Delightful pictures depict Saif, Kareena,Taimur and Jeh having fun in the Europe. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Saif Ali Khan along with family are having a gala time in Europe
  • While Kareena looks relaxed, Saif can be seen fishing with the kids

Trending Photos

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Luxe Family Vacation - Check Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been spotted enjoying a blissful European vacation with family. Fans are going gaga over the unseen pictures that have surfaced on social media. Setting some serious 'Dad Goals', Saif was seen fishing with his sons, Taimur and Jeh, while Kareena Kapoor Khan relaxed in the background. 

The pictures are a proof that Khans are onto making some serious family moments. Another delightful picture depicted little Taimur and Jeh's victory as they flaunt their freshly caught fish. 


cre Trending Stories

Post vacation, Saif Ali Khan is all set to return to the shoot his upcoming film after this wonderful getaway. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest