Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Luxe Family Vacation - Check Pics

New Delhi: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been spotted enjoying a blissful European vacation with family. Fans are going gaga over the unseen pictures that have surfaced on social media. Setting some serious 'Dad Goals', Saif was seen fishing with his sons, Taimur and Jeh, while Kareena Kapoor Khan relaxed in the background.

The pictures are a proof that Khans are onto making some serious family moments. Another delightful picture depicted little Taimur and Jeh's victory as they flaunt their freshly caught fish.





Post vacation, Saif Ali Khan is all set to return to the shoot his upcoming film after this wonderful getaway.