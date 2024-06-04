Advertisement
'Inside Out 2': Ananya Panday To Voice Riley In Hindi Dub

Produced by Disney and Pixar, 'Inside Out 2' is set to arrive in cinemas on June 14 in both English and Hindi.

Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 07:28 AM IST|Source: IANS
'Inside Out 2': Ananya Panday To Voice Riley In Hindi Dub (Image : @disneyfilmsindia/Instagram )

Mumbai:  Actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated film 'Inside Out 2'.

The actress took to Instagram stories on Monday and announced her association with a fun video. Talking about the association, the actress said: "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transportyou to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time."

Ananya recalled watching 'Inside Out' a few years ago as a teenager and being mesmerized by the world of colourful emotions.

The actress said that she never imagined in her wildest dreams that one day she would be an integral part of this story. "Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments, and this is definitely the most fun I’ve had at work," she added.

Produced by Disney and Pixar, 'Inside Out 2' is set to arrive in cinemas on June 14 in both English and Hindi.

