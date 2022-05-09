MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is a social media sensation and her pictures and videos often go viral and set internet on fire. On Sunday, Ira turned 25-year-old and celebrated the special day with her close and dear ones, including her parents - Aamir and Reena, and Kiran Rao.

Several pictures have surfaced online in which Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao are seen celebrating Ira’s birthday together.

One of the images features Aamir and Reena beaming with joy as their firstborn is busy blowing out the candles before cutting a cake. Aamir's son Azad from his second wife Kiran Rao also marked his presence in the particular snap.

Nupur too shared a few pictures to show a glimpse of her birthday celebration. He wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love (heart emoticon) I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love."

One of the photos from the celebrations show the duo sharing a romantic moment from one of their pool outings.

Ira is seen clad in a cream and yellow swimwear as she blows out the candles. Her father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless.

For the unversed, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Speaking of Ira, she has been quite vocal about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, and often drops photos and videos with him.

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in February last year. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira is not inclined to make her career in the acting world. Rather, she tried her hand at directing with the play 'Medea' in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to "raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

Live TV