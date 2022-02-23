Ira Khan teases pic with dad Aamir Khan and boyfriend in twinning nightsuits!

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is an avid social media user and loves to share pictures and videos online. Looks like she is missing the sweater season so decided to drop an unseen home picture.

Ira Khan shared a post with dad Aamir Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare twinning in cutesy chequered nightsuits. A friend of Ira's can also be seen in the frame. She captioned: Bring back sweater weather And Christmas is always welcome. #sweaterweather #winter #dontgo #climatechange #itshot #mumbaiheat #matching #nightsuit #coordinate

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

The pretty girl is dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer. Ira Khan made her relationship official with her boyfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day in 2021.