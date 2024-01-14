New Delhi: The creme de la creme of Bollywood has stepped out to grace the big occasion of superstar Aamir Khan's life. As Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare entered into marital bliss, the festivities continued with a grand wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai. From megastar Shah Rukh Khan to legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who's who of showbiz marked their starry presence on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived at the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. While King Khan exuded sophistication in a sharp black ensemble, Gauri looked elegant in a traditional attire, adorned with exquisite danglers.

Veteran legendary actor Dharmendra was all smiles when he entered the venue. Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, too, marked their presence on the red carpet of the wedding reception. Salman Khan attended the wedding reception as well looking dapper in a black suit.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. The duo posed for the pictures with actress Sonali Bendre. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also posed for the shutterbugs. Members from the political fraternity including Smriti Irani and Raj Thackeray were also present at the bash.

Among other celebs who graced the reception included Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar). Shikhar Dhawan was also present at the function.

Sharman Joshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Manoj Joshi, Jaaved Jaffrey and Dilip Joshi also attended the post-wedding bash of Ira and Nupur.

Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, Ira and Nupur solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.