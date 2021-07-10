हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ira khan

Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gives hilarious response to troll's comment on shirtless pic!

Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare recently took to Instagram to reply to a netizen who asked Shikhare to work harder as he was unimpressed by his muscular body.

Ira Khan&#039;s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gives hilarious response to troll&#039;s comment on shirtless pic!
File photo

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of himself flexing his enormous muscles, the fruits of his labour and while most fans were impressed, there was one user who left an unimpressed comment on the fitness trainer's picture. The netizen said that Nupur's body was missing 'woh baat' or the X-factor and asked him to work harder. He wrote, "Wo baat nhi h tumhari body me... Or mehnat karo".

To this Nupur had a hilarious comeback, and he screenshotted the comment and shared it on his story saying, "Sorry Shaktiman".

Check out his post and his hilarious response:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Popeye (@nupur_shikhare)

Nupur

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year. Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media. 

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

