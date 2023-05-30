Iranian Model's Noose Gown Makes Heads Turn At Cannes Red Carpet

The Cannes 2023 was high on fashion. From Anushka's monochrome magic to Aishwarya's goddess avatar, Bollywood divas made all the right noises. Besides making fashion statements with their glamorous outfits, celebs are also known for voicing their protest and sending out strong messages about events around the world at Cannes. This year too, some celebrities took the fashion game quite seriously and were seen calling out the high number of executions in Iran.

An Iranian model, Mahlagha Jaberi, walked the Cannes red carpet in a black gown with straps that looked like a noose around her neck. Her dress also had a bold message that read, "Stop Executions." She shared a video and pictures of her outfit on Instagram while explaining her message against the wrongful executions in Iran.

"We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people. Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the “noose” meaning was well understood," she wrote.

Her outfit was designed by Jila Sabre. While dedicating her outfit to the people of Iran, Jaberi also thanked her designer, videographer, and the entire team who was a part of bringing the version to life.

It is pertinent to note that the model intended to draw attention to a surge in wrongful executions of people in Iran, which reportedly escalated after the recent protests that came in the backdrop of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Celebs voicing protests at Cannes 2023

Mahlagha Jaberi is not the first model who voiced her protest at the festival. A few days back, another model was seen dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as she walked the Cannes red carpet in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine vs Russia war. Not just that, she also poured fake blood while standing on the steps of the Palais des Festivals, before she was removed by security staff.

A day after this, a Ukrainian model Alina Baikova was seen wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as she sent out a strong statement against Russian President Vladimir Putin.