Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's pawwdorable picture is sure to melt your heart!

 In the goofy snap, Irrfan and the puppy are looking at the camera as they get clicked. This Behind the Scenes (BTS) picture is from the set of film ‘Blackmail’.

Irrfan Khan’s pawwdorable picture is sure to melt your heart!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/babil.i.k

New Delhi: Talented late actor Irrfan Khan might have left too soon but his memories will never fade away. His son Babil frequently shares his late father’s throwback pictures and videos which often makes Irrfan’s fans tearful. The latest picture, however, is pawwdorable which has definitely melted our hearts into a puddle.

In the throwback picture Babil shared on Instagram, Irrfan can be seen lying on the floor while an adorable dog sits on his chest. In the goofy snap, Irrfan and the puppy are looking at the camera as they get clicked. This Behind the Scenes (BTS) picture is from the set of film ‘Blackmail’.

Babil captioned the post, "A sweet one for his fans. Bassu (@mann012 ‘s puppy) and Baba, Blackmail, 2017". 

Check the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

‘Blackmail’, a dark comedy, released in 2018 and was helmed by ‘Delhi Belly’ fame filmmaker Abhinay Deo. The movie also featured Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunodoy Singh in prominent roles.

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, after a prolonged battle with a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour. Another noted actor, Rishi Kapoor, left this world a day after Irrfan Khan’s demise. Irrfan’s last movie was ‘Angrezi Medium’, also starring Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

