Irrfan Khan to start shooting for Hindi Medium sequel?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who has been away from the limelight for a while now, is all set to return to India to shoot for the sequel of his successful venture Hindi Medium.

The actor, who has been undergoing treatment for a rare cancer disease NeuroEndocrine Tumour in London, will return to the big screen with the sequel to Hindi Medium.

A source close to the actor told Irrfan, "Hindi Medium is going on floors on February 22. Costume Designers have already started looking for Irrfan’s outfits. The leading lady is yet to be decided." The report also states that Irrfan is already back in Mumbai and will start shooting for the film soon.

Filmmaker Homi Adajania might direct the sequel to 'Hindi Medium' helmed by Saket Chaudhary. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and was released on May 19, 2017. It was jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and written by Zeenat Lakhani and Saket Chaudhary.

The film also featured Deepak Dobriyal, Dishita Sehgal and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles.

'Hindi Medium' proved to be a massive hit not just in India but in China too. The film did incredible business at the Chinese Box Office by garnering over Rs 200 crores.