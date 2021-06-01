Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan fondly recalls when his father offered him a haircut, says 'I wish I would've let him'

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share an unseen picture in which he's getting a haircut at home by his mother Sutapa Sikdar and younger brother. According to Babil's caption, the family moment was captured by the 'Life in a Metro..' star Irrfan Khan.

In the pictures, Babil can be seen sitting on a chair while his mother and brother systematically part his hair as a professional hairdresser would.

The star kid wrote in the heartfelt caption, "In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Any way a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)"

Check out the heartwarming family photos:

Irrfan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. The ‘Piku’ actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife and two sons.

Last month, on the occasion of Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary, Babil penned a heartwarming post over the sad demise of his father and expressed his grief on his Instagram handle.

On the work front, Babil will be making his acting debut with ‘Qala’, where he will be seen alongside ‘Bulbbul’ actress Tripti Dimri. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the movie will be backed by Anushka Sharma's production house.