Mumbai: Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is reportedly struggling with depression and the immense pressure that comes with being the son of a legendary actor. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Babil’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar, opened up about her concerns for her son, sharing the challenges he faces as he carves his path in the entertainment industry.

Sutapa revealed, “Babil pe bahut zyada pressure hai aur mujhe yeh thik nahin lagta! This pressure should not be there. Irrfan never had that pressure, and when you don’t put any pressure on yourself, your individuality comes out. It’s not only about work but also about losing the father figure. Almost depression mein hai! Usmein yeh stress and comparisons all the time. As a mother, I feel, ‘Please mere bachche ko chhor do.’”

Sutapa expressed how the constant comparisons to his father have become a burden for Babil, who is still grappling with the loss of Irrfan Khan. She emphasized that Babil is vulnerable and lacks the fighter’s spirit that Irrfan and she possess, saying, “He is very vulnerable and does not have a fighter’s spirit. His father was very strong, and so am I, but genetically kahin se to aaya hoga.”

Drawing a parallel with Abhishek Bachchan, Sutapa added, “Like, Abhishek Bachchan did amazing work in I Want to Talk, but wahi hai…comparisons with legendary Amitabh Bachchan have worked against him. I feel Babil is going through a similar ordeal. I just hope he overcomes it soon.”

Babil made his acting debut with Qala and has been praised for his performances. However, the weight of living up to his father’s legacy appears to be taking a toll on him.

