Is Anushka Sharma Pregnant? New Viral Video With Virat Kohli Ignites Rumours - WATCH

New Delhi: A new viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has sparked rumours that the actress is pregnant with their second child. In the video, Anushka is seen walking together with Virat in Bengaluru, wearing a loose black dress with balloon sleeves. Some fans have commented on the video, saying that they can see Anushka's baby bump.

However, there is no official confirmation yet from either Virat or Anushka. The couple has not made any public statements about it, and they have not posted any photos or videos on social media that suggest that they are expecting a second child.

Pregnancy rumours have been following Anushka for several months now. In September 2023, she appeared in an advertisement for a clothing brand, and some people noticed that she was wearing loose-fitting clothes in the ad. This led to speculation that she was trying to hide a baby bump.

Anushka Sharma has been open about her desire to have more children in the past. In an interview last year, she said, "I think Vamika will be a great big sister. She loves babies, and she's always excited to see her cousins. We're open to having more children, but we're not in a hurry. We're enjoying every moment with Vamika right now."

Virat Kohli has also expressed his desire to have more children in the past. In an interview with GQ magazine in 2021, he said, "I definitely want more children. I love being a father. It's the best thing that's ever happened to me."

In October 2023, Virat Kohli flew from Guwahati to Mumbai for a family emergency ahead of a warm-up game between India and England before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Some people speculated that the family emergency was related to Anushka's pregnancy, but this was never confirmed.

If the pregnancy rumours are true, it would be a happy occasion for the Kohli family and their fans. The couple is one of the most popular celebrity couples in India, and their fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child.

Until Virat and Anushka make an official announcement, it is impossible to say for sure whether Anushka is pregnant. However, the new viral video has certainly added fuel to the fire.