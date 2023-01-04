Is Aryan Khan dating Nora Fatehi? Netizens say THIS as New Year party PICS go viral!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is back in the news. However, this time it is not for his Bollywood debut but regarding a linkup rumour with dancing diva Nora Fatehi. Recently, netizens found a strange connection in the pictures shared by a fan separately with these two stars.

A fan posted her pictures of meeting Nora and Aryan on the same day in the same outfit which led netizens to believe that they were dating. The speculations were also made due to the fact that Nora partied with Karan Johar and Aryan’s siter Suhana Khan on New Year's Eve in Dubai.

See the picture that went viral

Not just this, Aryan Khan was papped at the Mumbai airport today and the video of the same was shared by the paparazzi account. Now taking to the comments section, a user wrote, “He is dating Nora Fateh saw them in dubai kissing regretting not taking pictures of them.” The comment went viral and further hyped the rumour regarding them dating.

However, netizens on Reddit have slammed the rumours about their relationship. “There is no proof in these pics. They have already been shared,” a user wrote. “Am I the only one who doesn’t see the proof of confirmation?” wrote another user. “Two people at the same party says nothing,” a third user wrote.

Aryan Khan is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son. Sometime back, the star kid took to his Instagram handle in which he shared a picture of a script and wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” hinting at his debut.

Recently, Nora Fatehi is a dancing sensation who recently went to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where she performed at the FIFA fan fest and the closing ceremony.