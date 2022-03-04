हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Is Deepika Padukone's new short haircut her Pathaan look? Watch video

In the clip, Deepika Padukone can be seen checking out her haircut, smiling excitedly at her new look. 

Is Deepika Padukone&#039;s new short haircut her Pathaan look? Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one happy girl with her new haircut. While Padukone has not yet posted anything on social media, a video of her at the salon has been doing rounds on social media.

In the clip, the actor can be seen checking out her haircut, smiling excitedly at her new look. "So pretty," a social media user wrote."Uff her natural beauty and that smile," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in `Pathan` with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Previously, Deepika was seen in the film `Gehraiyaan` which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. 

 

