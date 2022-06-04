हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farhan Akhtar

Is Farhan Akhtar working on a Don 3 script? Ritesh Sidhwani drops a major hint!

Ritesh Sindhwani, who is a co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar, took to his social media to share a snap from Farhan’s study room where the actor is seen to be in his writer mode. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar after a long hiatus is ready to jot down a legible script for his audience. The last time when he swirled his pen, it was for Toofan. Farhan's previous writings include major hits such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Dhadakne Do, Don, Don 2, and Rock On among many others. Now that the actor has started writing, we wonder if it is the script for Don 3? 

Ritesh Sindhwani, who is a co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar, took to his social media to share a snap from Farhan’s study room where the actor is seen to be in his writer mode. According to the sources, Farhan Akhtar has started writing the script for Don 3 and we can not keep our calm. 

Taking to his caption, the filmmaker writes, "100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on..."

Excel Entertainment is India’s leading production house and their last project was a successful franchise of KGF which was a major hit nationwide. We wonder what is cooking next in the slate of Ritesh Sindhwani and Farhan Akhtar!

 

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarDon 3Ritesh SidhwaniShah Rukh Khan
