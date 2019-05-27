Is Justin Bieber coming up with a new album?

Washington: Mysterious hint posted by Justin Bieber on his Instagram has triggered fan speculations that he is soon coming up with a new album. The singer shared a black and white photo of himself with wife Hailey Baldwin on Monday.

However, it was the caption that sparked speculation. He wrote, " Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka "In another post, the `Baby` singer can be seen getting cozy with his wife on the couch."New nickname for her every day today she`s my goo goo," he wrote alongside the adorable photo.

This comes after Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their duet, `I Don`t Care` earlier this month. Before releasing the audio of the upbeat track, Bieber and Sheeran kept sharing cryptic posts to pique the curiosity of their fans.The `I Don`t Care` track is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits for the song with Bieber and long-time collaborator Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd.

The duo`s collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single `Love Yourself`.Bieber hasn`t released an album since 2015`s `Purpose`, but recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande`s Coachella performance on April 21 and joined her on stage singing his hit track `Sorry`.