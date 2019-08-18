Is Salman Khan getting married to Zareen Khan? Here's what the actress says

New Delhi: At 53, Bollywood hunk Salman Khan is still one of the most eligible bachelors. Everywhere everyone is curious to know when will he finally 'settle down'. Although Salman has always gracefully tackled questions related to his marriage, they don't seem to leave his way until he finally marries someone.

There is no dearth of potential suitors for the actor and now his Yuvvraj co-star Zareen Khan seems smitten by the actor. She, in a very subtle way, expressed the desire to be his wife in an interview recently.

During a chat with Etimes, Zareen talked about everything under the sun. From her career to Salman Khan's marriage.

“A fun rumor I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me, " Zareen said.

When asked further who will she kill, marry or hook up with. The actress cheekily said, " “I would not want to kill anybody and I don’t believe in marriage because it is a pure constitution but in today’s time it has become a joke, so hook up with...Gautam is married and Karan is also married, bache sirf humare Salman, so Salman.”

Zareen was introduced to the silver screen by Salman. Her debut film Veer featured the hunk of an actor opposite her. The actress is now venturing into the Telugu film industry and the Punjabi industry after trying her luck in Bollywood.