Is Taylor Swift engaged to Joe Alwyn?

NEW DELHI: On Friday, Taylor Swift's fans woke up to a pleasant surprise as they saw reports about the singer's engagement on social media.

As per Page Six, Taylor reportedly got engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members.

"Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too," a source informed.

The insider further alleged that Swift only wears her "beautiful ring" in private.

After learning about the "secret engagement" news, fans flooded social media with their reactions.

"taylor swift engaged?? omg," a netizen tweeted.

"Listening to the 10 min all too well and finding out Taylor swift might be engaged good morning," another one tweeted.

"Please tell me that the news is true," a fan reacted.

The rock-solid couple has been dating since 2016, although they rarely share details about their love life. The 10-time Grammy winner and the 'Harriet' star have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years.

Joe was even credited under a pseudonym when he collaborated with Taylor on her 'folklore' and 'evermore' albums.

Now it's to see how lovebirds react to the news about their secret engagement.