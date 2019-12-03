Ishaan Khatter cannot take his eyes off Tabu in the first look of A Suitable Boy

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has shared the first look of his upcoming film A Suitable Boy, which is helmed by Mira Nair. The film is an adaptation of the book by the same name written by Vikram Seth.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Ishaan and Tabu can be seen on a porch swing. Ishaan cannot take his eyes off Tabu.

As soon as he shared the first look, compliments poured in from the B-Town celebs such as Karan Johar, his sister-in-law Mira Rajput, Tara Sutaria and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, "A Suitable Boy.. first look."

Ishaan will be seen as Maan Kapoor, son of famous politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who falls in love with courtesan Saaeda Bai (Tabu).

The film stars Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, Vivek Gomber and Mahira Kakkar apart from Ram Kapoor, Tabu and Ishaan.