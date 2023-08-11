trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647624
Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Name Newborn Son 'Vaayu Sheth', Drop Adorable Video - Watch

Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Name Newborn: The couple was blessed with their first child on July 20, 2023.

Aug 11, 2023

Mumbai: Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have finally revealed the name of their newborn son. The proud parents have christened him Vaayu Sheth. The two took to their Instagram stories, where they shared a video from the Gujarati namkaran ceremony for their baby boy. Ishita posted a video which had their female family members holding the four corners of a bedsheet with the baby lying in i t. 

In the video, Vatsal and Ishita are seen posing with their baby. The video pans to take the baby into a room where women cradle him in a bedsheet while giving him a name. Then a bunch of balloons spelling ‘Vaayu’ is shown in the video. 

The two captioned the clip: "Namkaran Ceremony of our little one. Vaayu Sheth. Thankyou for all the love and blessings." 

The couple welcomed their son Vaayu on July 20. They announced it on social media.

They wrote: "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes," wrote Ishita in the caption.

On the work front, Ishita's latest work includes Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2', while Vatsal was seen as Meghanada in Om Raut's Adipurush. 

 

 

