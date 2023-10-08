Israel-Palestine War: Nushrratt Bharuccha SAFE, All Set To Return Back To India, Confirms Actress’ Team

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who got reportedly stranded in Israel and lost contact with her team, amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group, is safe. As per the latest updates, the actress is all set to fly out of the war-torn country and leave for India.

A member of her team informed, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India."

Several Indians are believed to be stuck in Israel including Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. One of her team members said that Nushrratt had gone to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival.

A full-scale war broke out between the militant group Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, leaving at least 200 people dead. Apart from this, more than 1000 people were injured. According to the Israeli army, Hamas terrorists fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip and also captured several Israeli soldiers near the border.

On the film front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently seen in the film 'Akeli', which was released in theatres in August. Directed by Pranay Meshram, the film depicts the story of a girl caught up in war-torn Iraq, struggling to return home amid the chaos. Ironically, the storyline of the film has become a reality in her life as the actress has been stranded in Israel.

The 38-year-old will next feature in horror flick titled 'Chhorii 2', which is the sequel to the 2021 released 'Chhorii'.