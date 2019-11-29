It was a dream to work with Ashutosh Gowariker: Mantra

Mumbai: Anchor-actor Mantra, who will be seen playing the role of Najib ad-Dawlah in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming historical drama "Panipat", says it was his dream to work with the Oscar-nominated director.

"It was a long-cherished dream to work with Ashutosh sir. He is simply tremendous. We have all put our heart and soul into the film. It is a very tough character as Najib ad-Dawlah is malleable and cunning at the same time. Hoping I have done justice to the character, I am waiting for the audience's reaction on the long-awaited spectacle," Mantra said.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Marathas and Abdali in 1761. "Panipat" stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

It is slated for release on December 6.