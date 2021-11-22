It's a baby boy! Freida Pinto and Cody Tran welcome son Rumi-Ray

It's a boy! Actor Freida Pinto and photographer Cory Tran have welcomed their first child together.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor penned a birthday tribute to her husband and simultaneously revealed the birth of their son, who they have named Rumi-Ray.

"Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly," she wrote.

"Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy," she added, revealing the name of her little one.

The picture shows Tran sleeping with the newborn on his chest.

Tran also shared a heart-warming post on his Instagram handle, writing, "Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I'm in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior."

He also shared an adorable snap that captures the new mom and baby snuggling cheek to cheek.

The 'Hillbilly Elegy' actor first shared her happy pregnancy news back in June. The star posted a photo of herself on Instagram as Tran cradled her baby bump. "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!," she captioned the pair of photos.

In an October 21 Instagram post, Pinto revealed that she and Tran eloped a year prior.

"Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked," she wrote.

"@coryt and I believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let's be honest... it reflected the time in our world just perfectly," she added.

Pinto recently opened up to People magazine about what kind of parents she and Tran want to be.

"I feel like we both have our ideas on parenting and they gel well together. We are the kind of people who want our kid be someone who has independence in their life, but also at the same time, we don't want to mollycoddle the kid. We want the kid to have independence. So we'll see how that goes," she shared.

Pinto and Tran were first spotted together back in October 2017, and they made their public debut as a pair at the US Open in September 2018.

Pinto was previously engaged to her former publicist Rohan Antao. She also dated her 'Slumdog Millionaire' costar Dev Patel from 2009 to 2014.

Speaking of Pinto's work projects, the young artiste rose to fame with her role in the Oscar-nominated film 'Slumdog Millionaire', and since then she has featured in several international projects such as 'Immortals' and 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.