It's Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo's birthday! Know about the stars here

New Delhi: Apart from their amazing acting chops, what do Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have in common? Their birthdays! The actors playing these Marvel superheroes - Black Widow and Hulk - share their birthday on November 22. Scarlett Johansson, one of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses, turned 36 today, and her co-star Mark Ruffalo rang in his 53rd birthday.

These Hollywood biggies, globally popular for playing Marvel’s superheroes 'Black Widow' (Johansson) and the 'Hulk' (Ruffalo), have had a successful career with many critically-acclaimed movies to boast about.

‘Lucy’ actress Johannson, who does not have a social media presence, recently married 'Saturday Night Live' host Colin Jost in a low-key ceremony.

Her movie ‘Black Widow’, whose release got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now slated to release next year. Johannson’s ‘Marriage Story’ in 2019 received many acclaims worldwide. She is also loved by Marvel universe fans for immortalizing the character of Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2' and the 'Avengers' franchise.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo, besides an actor, is also a producer and an activist. In his childhood, the ‘Begin Again’ actor suffered from Dyslexia and ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder).

It took a while for the actor to bag roles in big movies, however, he soon established himself as a method actor. ‘The Normal Heart’, ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’, ‘Spotlight’, ‘Shutter Island’ are some of Ruffalo’s best performances.

Happy Birthday, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo!